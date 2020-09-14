Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, September 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.03.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $938.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.80 million. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SJR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $18.56 on Monday. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 28.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 33.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,747,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,507,000 after acquiring an additional 369,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

