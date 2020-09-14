FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report released on Thursday, September 10th. Cormark analyst M. D. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$324.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.95 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of ATA stock opened at C$17.72 on Monday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of C$14.27 and a 52-week high of C$23.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.58.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$666,662.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$909,994.31. Also, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.86, for a total transaction of C$104,298.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,666 shares of company stock worth $2,270,340.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

