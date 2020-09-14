FY2021 EPS Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.22.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upgraded Capstone Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cormark lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.85 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$0.60 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$1.30 to C$1.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.49.

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$1.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $468.52 million and a PE ratio of -38.38. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.78.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.