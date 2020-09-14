FY2021 EPS Estimates for Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSE:CUM) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSE:CUM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Copper Mountain Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, September 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.47.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$91.09 million for the quarter.

