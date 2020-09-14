National Bank Financial Weighs in on Teck Resources Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, September 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.