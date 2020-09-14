National Bank Financial Weighs in on Teck Resources Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, September 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Earnings History and Estimates for Teck Resources (TSE:TCK)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Shaw Communications Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share
Shaw Communications Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share
FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Issued By Cormark
FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Issued By Cormark
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp Lifted by National Bank Financial
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp Lifted by National Bank Financial
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Copper Mountain Mining Corp. Decreased by National Bank Financial
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Copper Mountain Mining Corp. Decreased by National Bank Financial
National Bank Financial Weighs in on Teck Resources Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings
National Bank Financial Weighs in on Teck Resources Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings
Oppenheimer Comments on Wendys Co’s FY2021 Earnings
Oppenheimer Comments on Wendys Co’s FY2021 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report