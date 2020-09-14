Oppenheimer Comments on Wendys Co’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Wendys in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WEN has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of WEN opened at $21.47 on Monday. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Wendys news, Director Dennis M. Kass purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,033.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wendys during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,840,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wendys by 5,941.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,170,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,738 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wendys by 12,991.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,400,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Wendys by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,708,000 after acquiring an additional 895,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Wendys during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,802,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number

Earnings History and Estimates for Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

