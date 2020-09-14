Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Issued By Oppenheimer

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coupa Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Ikeda now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Coupa Software’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

COUP has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Coupa Software stock opened at $243.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.08. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $353.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $22,193,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 73.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $284,314.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 903 shares in the company, valued at $235,321.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.75, for a total transaction of $15,037,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,216 shares in the company, valued at $71,944,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,853 shares of company stock worth $51,901,753. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

