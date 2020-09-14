Barrington Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthequity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Healthequity’s FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Healthequity stock opened at $51.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.40. Healthequity has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.49.

In other news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,816,000 after buying an additional 39,679 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,901,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 813,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 969.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,938,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,057,000 after buying an additional 1,757,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

