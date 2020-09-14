Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Healthequity Inc Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:HQY)

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthequity in a report released on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Healthequity’s FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.11 million. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HQY. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $51.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.96, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.40. Healthequity has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average is $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Healthequity by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,190,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,170,000 after purchasing an additional 492,095 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Healthequity by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Healthequity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,816,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Healthequity by 969.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,938,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Healthequity by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,264,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,188,000 after purchasing an additional 517,822 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

