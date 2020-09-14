Phreesia to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Phreesia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

PHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $28.15 on Monday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($10.42) earnings per share. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 38,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,131,477.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,042 shares of company stock worth $2,362,337 over the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter worth about $493,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 13.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,409 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 114.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 36,947 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 4.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Earnings History and Estimates for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

