Wedbush Weighs in on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $5.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.70. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Restoration Hardware’s FY2022 earnings at $16.04 EPS.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

RH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $300.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Restoration Hardware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.38.

RH stock opened at $381.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.76 and a 200-day moving average of $215.14. Restoration Hardware has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $410.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.58.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

