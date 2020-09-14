Rocket Companies Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RKT. BofA Securities started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

NYSE RKT opened at $22.75 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

About Rocket Companies

There is no company description available for Rocket Companies Inc

