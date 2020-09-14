Rocket Companies Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:RKT)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RKT. BofA Securities started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

NYSE RKT opened at $22.75 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

About Rocket Companies

There is no company description available for Rocket Companies Inc

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Shaw Communications Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share
Shaw Communications Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share
FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Issued By Cormark
FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Issued By Cormark
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp Lifted by National Bank Financial
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp Lifted by National Bank Financial
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Copper Mountain Mining Corp. Decreased by National Bank Financial
FY2021 EPS Estimates for Copper Mountain Mining Corp. Decreased by National Bank Financial
National Bank Financial Weighs in on Teck Resources Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings
National Bank Financial Weighs in on Teck Resources Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings
Oppenheimer Comments on Wendys Co’s FY2021 Earnings
Oppenheimer Comments on Wendys Co’s FY2021 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report