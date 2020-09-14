Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Jefferies Financial Group Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE:JEF opened at $17.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman acquired 5,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $81,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

