Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RH)

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Restoration Hardware in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.97. William Blair also issued estimates for Restoration Hardware’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.25 EPS.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.88 million. Restoration Hardware had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Restoration Hardware from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restoration Hardware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.38.

NYSE RH opened at $381.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.58. Restoration Hardware has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $410.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

