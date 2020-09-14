Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.30). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

MGM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $22.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 115.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 903,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 24,816 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 82.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 615,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 278,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

