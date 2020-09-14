Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report released on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Huntsman stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Earnings History and Estimates for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

