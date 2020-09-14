Head-To-Head Review: Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) versus COSTAMARE INC/SH (NASDAQ:CMRE)

Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) and COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Torm has a beta of -412.61, indicating that its stock price is 41,361% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COSTAMARE INC/SH has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Torm and COSTAMARE INC/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torm 0 0 1 0 3.00 COSTAMARE INC/SH 1 0 1 0 2.00

COSTAMARE INC/SH has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 42.46%. Given COSTAMARE INC/SH’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe COSTAMARE INC/SH is more favorable than Torm.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Torm and COSTAMARE INC/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torm $693.00 million 0.74 $166.02 million N/A N/A COSTAMARE INC/SH $478.11 million 1.38 $99.00 million $0.91 5.98

Torm has higher revenue and earnings than COSTAMARE INC/SH.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Torm shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of COSTAMARE INC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Torm pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.8%. COSTAMARE INC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. COSTAMARE INC/SH pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Torm has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and COSTAMARE INC/SH has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Torm and COSTAMARE INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torm 17.76% 14.49% 7.21% COSTAMARE INC/SH 5.90% 11.79% 5.49%

Summary

Torm beats COSTAMARE INC/SH on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Torm Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. TORM PLC is a subsidiary of Njord Luxco.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

