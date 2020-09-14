Empire to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Empire in a research report issued on Friday, September 11th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Desjardins also issued estimates for Empire’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire has a one year low of C$23.00 and a one year high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.17 billion.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.