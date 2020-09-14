Piper Sandler Weighs in on NYSE:SLQT’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLQT)

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NYSE:SLQT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NYSE:SLQT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.
NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09.
SLQT opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -139.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36. NYSE:SLQT has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.
About NYSE:SLQT
There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc
