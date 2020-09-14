Piper Sandler Weighs in on NYSE:SLQT’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLQT)

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NYSE:SLQT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NYSE:SLQT’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of NYSE:SLQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NYSE:SLQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

SLQT opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -139.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36. NYSE:SLQT has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

