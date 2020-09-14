Jefferies Financial Group Comments on National Beverage Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Beverage in a report released on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Beverage’s FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

FIZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra downgraded National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

National Beverage stock opened at $77.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.32. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $86.26.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.89 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,951,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,531,000 after purchasing an additional 124,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 23,985 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 279,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

