Oppenheimer Weighs in on Slack’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WORK)

Slack (NYSE:WORK) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Slack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Slack’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Get Slack alerts:

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WORK has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

WORK opened at $25.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.24 and a beta of -0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Slack by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,083,000 after buying an additional 21,959,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Slack by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,490,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,121,000 after buying an additional 14,718,317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Slack by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,789,000 after buying an additional 4,556,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Slack by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,801,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,717,000 after buying an additional 3,802,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Slack by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,479,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,599,000 after buying an additional 1,859,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,235.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,912,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,700.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,824,702 shares of company stock valued at $59,882,935 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.