Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STZ. Cowen lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. HSBC upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

NYSE STZ opened at $188.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,049.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $210.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.21 and its 200-day moving average is $169.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,696,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,321,000 after buying an additional 3,217,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,807,000 after buying an additional 63,069 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,651,000 after buying an additional 709,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,292,000 after buying an additional 28,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at $116,823,082.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

