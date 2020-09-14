Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Casey’s General Stores Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.34 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $179.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.18 and its 200 day moving average is $157.76. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $183.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,497,000 after purchasing an additional 413,875 shares during the period. Valinor Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $44,479,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after acquiring an additional 284,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,907,000 after acquiring an additional 149,201 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

