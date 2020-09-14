HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) versus Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Critical Analysis

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

HMS has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of -4.3, indicating that its stock price is 530% less volatile than the S&P 500.

96.5% of HMS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of HMS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Waitr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HMS and Waitr

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS 0 2 6 0 2.75 Waitr 0 2 3 0 2.60

HMS currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.43%. Waitr has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 77.30%. Given Waitr’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waitr is more favorable than HMS.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HMS and Waitr's top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS $626.40 million 3.65 $87.22 million $1.15 22.45 Waitr $191.68 million 2.16 -$291.31 million ($1.15) -3.27

HMS has higher revenue and earnings than Waitr. Waitr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HMS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HMS and Waitr's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS 9.25% 9.00% 6.27% Waitr -118.32% -95.68% -19.67%

Summary

HMS beats Waitr on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, children's health insurance program, and other healthcare payers, as well as a subcontractor. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc. provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

