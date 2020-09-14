American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Head-To-Head Review

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 5.47% 1.92% 1.00% American Homes 4 Rent 11.94% 2.29% 1.50%

Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Rayonier pays out 234.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rayonier has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Rayonier has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rayonier and American Homes 4 Rent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 0 2 2 0 2.50 American Homes 4 Rent 0 8 6 0 2.43

Rayonier currently has a consensus target price of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.74%. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus target price of $27.46, suggesting a potential downside of 4.32%. Given Rayonier’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rayonier is more favorable than American Homes 4 Rent.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of Rayonier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rayonier shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rayonier and American Homes 4 Rent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $711.60 million 5.25 $59.10 million $0.46 59.48 American Homes 4 Rent $1.14 billion 7.56 $141.04 million $1.11 25.86

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Rayonier. American Homes 4 Rent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Rayonier on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.8 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (378,000 acres) and New Zealand (408,000 acres).

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2018, we owned 52,783 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

