FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) & Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:KFFB) Head to Head Contrast

FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

FFD Financial has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FFD Financial and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFD Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

FFD Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FFD Financial and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFD Financial $19.27 million 3.31 $6.32 million N/A N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.94 million 3.86 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

FFD Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares FFD Financial and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFD Financial N/A N/A N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 7.65% 1.55% 0.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of FFD Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of FFD Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp beats FFD Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides home mortgage loans, home equity line of credit, auto and boat loans, overdraft protection line of credit, personal loans, business term loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and equipment loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers online banking and bill pay, e-statement, overdraft protection, mobile banking, night depository, cash management, wire transfer, safe deposit box, night depository, and teller services. Further, the company through its subsidiary, FFD Risk Management, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance services. It operates branches in Dover, New Philadelphia, Boulevard, Sugarcreek, Berlin, and Mt. Hope. FFD Financial Corporation was founded in 1898 and is based in Dover, Ohio.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities; and provides insurance products and services. As of October 19, 2018, it operated through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.

