Head-To-Head Comparison: Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) versus Validian (NASDAQ:VLDI)

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) and Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Citrix Systems and Validian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems 24.11% 201.80% 14.44% Validian N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Citrix Systems and Validian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems $3.01 billion 5.43 $681.81 million $4.13 32.05 Validian N/A N/A -$510,000.00 N/A N/A

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Validian.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Citrix Systems and Validian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems 1 6 7 1 2.53 Validian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citrix Systems presently has a consensus price target of $152.77, indicating a potential upside of 15.41%. Given Citrix Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Citrix Systems is more favorable than Validian.

Risk and Volatility

Citrix Systems has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Validian has a beta of -1.4, meaning that its stock price is 240% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Validian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats Validian on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both. Its workspace services also comprise Citrix Endpoint Management enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data people need for business productivity. In addition, the company offers networking products comprising Citrix ADC, a software-defined application delivery controller designed for organizations undergoing digital transformation; and Citrix SD-WAN that enhances applications delivered from the legacy data center, cloud, or SaaS. Further, it provides content collaboration offerings that include Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses. Additionally, the company offers support, hardware maintenance, professional consulting, and product training and certification services. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Validian

Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products to assist public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology comprising an application and data protection platform and a data protection module, which protect the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage, and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases, and memory at rest, as well as in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks. Its ValidianProtect also provides secure mobile messaging and communications, cloud computing, cloud storage, distributed computing and Web application and Web portal access and usage, software defined networking, and the Internet of Things and SCADA for computers, servers, databases, intelligent sensors, and tablets and smartphones. In addition, the company offers solutions customized to the client's business process to ensure authenticity, integrity, and custody of digital assets. It offers its products through direct sales, as well as through channel partners, such as independent software vendors, application service providers, value-added resellers, independent marketing representatives, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Sochrys.com Inc. and changed its name to Validian Corporation in January 2003. Validian Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

