Head to Head Contrast: UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) vs. Farmer Bros (NYSE:FARM)

UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) and Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of UTZ Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Farmer Bros shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Farmer Bros shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares UTZ Brands and Farmer Bros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTZ Brands N/A 0.71% 0.69% Farmer Bros -7.40% -12.77% -4.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UTZ Brands and Farmer Bros’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTZ Brands N/A N/A $7.97 million N/A N/A Farmer Bros $501.32 million 0.19 -$73.60 million ($1.26) -4.38

UTZ Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Farmer Bros.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UTZ Brands and Farmer Bros, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTZ Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 Farmer Bros 0 1 0 0 2.00

Farmer Bros has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.93%. Given Farmer Bros’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Farmer Bros is more favorable than UTZ Brands.

Volatility & Risk

UTZ Brands has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmer Bros has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UTZ Brands beats Farmer Bros on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UTZ Brands

UTZ Brands Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee. It sells its products under the Farmer Brothers, Artisan Collection by Farmer Brothers, Superior, Metropolitan, China Mist, Boyds, Direct Trade, Fair Trade Certified, Rainforest Alliance Certified, Un Momento, Collaborative Coffee, Cain's, and McGarvey brand names, as well as under various private labels. The company serves small independent restaurants, foodservice operators, restaurants, department and convenience store chains, hotels, casinos, healthcare facilities, gourmet coffee houses, and grocery chains. It distributes its products through direct-store-delivery network, and common carriers or third-party distributors, as well as Website. Farmer Bros. Co. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Northlake, Texas.

