Reviewing Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) & ERBA Diagnostics (NASDAQ:ERBA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) and ERBA Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ERBA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and ERBA Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 0 0 11 0 3.00 ERBA Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $35.30, suggesting a potential upside of 102.76%. Given Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ERBA Diagnostics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and ERBA Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals $23.90 million 54.24 -$120.46 million ($1.76) -9.89 ERBA Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ERBA Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.1% of ERBA Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and ERBA Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals -139.27% -79.65% -20.41% ERBA Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ERBA Diagnostics has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals beats ERBA Diagnostics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. Its principal development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and a program for an undisclosed rare liver disease. The company's development programs also comprise additional rare disease programs; a program for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia; and various programs in various therapeutic areas involving liver function. The company has strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ERBA Diagnostics Company Profile

ERBA Diagnostics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic test kits or assays, and automated systems that are used to aid in the detection of disease markers primarily in the areas of autoimmune, infectious diseases, clinical chemistry, hematology, and diabetes testing. It manufactures scientific and laboratory instruments, such as Mago 4, Mago 4S, and Mago Plus systems, which perform tests in an automated mode; sells other diagnostic products manufactured by third parties in Italy; and develops, manufactures, and markets raw materials, such as antigens that are used in the production of diagnostic kits. The company also develops, manufactures, and markets autoimmune reagents and research products for use by research laboratories and commercial diagnostic manufacturers. In addition, the company provides instruments for blood cell counting and blood analysis; supplies reagents and other consumable materials; sells diabetic testing products, including the DS5 instrument, dispenser, and associated reagent kits, which measure long-term glucose control in diabetic patients; and offers equipment for use in the field of human and veterinary hematology. Further, it manufactures and sells liquid stable, diagnostics chemistry reagents used for in vitro diagnostics testing. The company markets its products through its sales force to hospitals, reference laboratories, clinical laboratories, and research laboratories, as well as to other commercial companies that manufacture diagnostic products in the United States; and through sales representatives and independent agents in Italy, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida. ERBA Diagnostics, Inc. is a subsidiary of ERBA Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH.

