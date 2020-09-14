Head-To-Head Review: Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) and Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) and Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Retrophin and Ocular Therapeutix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retrophin -49.13% -36.38% -14.90% Ocular Therapeutix -1,416.43% -14,065.71% -95.35%

Retrophin has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Retrophin and Ocular Therapeutix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retrophin $175.34 million 5.37 -$146.43 million ($3.46) -5.35 Ocular Therapeutix $4.23 million 120.26 -$86.37 million ($2.01) -4.02

Ocular Therapeutix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Retrophin. Retrophin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ocular Therapeutix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Retrophin and Ocular Therapeutix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retrophin 0 1 5 0 2.83 Ocular Therapeutix 0 0 4 1 3.20

Retrophin currently has a consensus target price of $27.17, suggesting a potential upside of 46.77%. Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.76%. Given Retrophin’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Retrophin is more favorable than Ocular Therapeutix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Retrophin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix beats Retrophin on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria. The company's product candidates also consist of Fosmetpantotenate, a novel small molecule that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration; Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and immunoglobulin A nephropathy; CNSA-001, an orally bioavailable proprietary form of sepiapterin that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and liquid ursodeoxycholic acid, a liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis. Retrophin, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery. Its lead product candidate is DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert), which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, and allergic conjunctivitis; and DEXTENZA, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye diseases. The company also develops OTX-TP (intracanalicular travoprost insert), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension; OTX-TIC, an intracameral travoprost implant, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the reduction of IOP in patients with moderate to severe glaucoma and ocular hypertension; OTX-TKI, an intravitreal tyrosine kinase inhibitor implant, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration(AMD). Its various preclinical programs include OTX- BPI for the treatment of acute ocular pain; OTX-BDI to treat post-operative Pain, and inflammation and bacterial infection; OTX-CSI to treat dry-eye disease; and OTX-IVT, an intravitreal aflibercept implant for the treatment of wet AMD and other back-of-the-eye diseases. The company has strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron) for the development and commercialization of products using the Company's sustained-release hydrogel in combination with Regeneron's large molecule VEGF-targeting compounds for the treatment of retinal diseases. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

