Comparing Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Personalis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of DermTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Personalis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of DermTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Personalis and DermTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis $65.21 million 10.20 -$25.08 million ($1.39) -15.01 DermTech $3.36 million 59.37 -$19.69 million N/A N/A

DermTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Personalis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Personalis and DermTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis 0 0 5 0 3.00 DermTech 0 0 3 0 3.00

Personalis presently has a consensus target price of $25.20, suggesting a potential upside of 20.81%. DermTech has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.05%. Given DermTech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DermTech is more favorable than Personalis.

Volatility and Risk

Personalis has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Personalis and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis -43.16% -31.11% -20.78% DermTech -599.76% -69.48% -60.96%

Summary

Personalis beats DermTech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers. The company also provides accuracy and content enhanced platform (ACE) that enhances nucleic acid preparation processes and combines it with patented assay and sequencing methods. ACE Platform offers multiple products and services, such as ACE extended cancer panel for DNA and RNA, and ACE cancer research Exome and Transcriptome. In addition, it develops NeXT Dx test, which helps oncologists to identify potential therapies and clinical trial options for cancer patients, as well as offers whole genome sequencing, which provides DNA sequencing and data analysis services; and ACE CancerPlus Test. The company also provides a liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus the more narrowly focused liquid biopsy assays that are currently available. It serves approximately 50 biopharmaceutical customers, including a range of pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

