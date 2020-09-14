Axa SA (EPA:CS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Axa SA (EPA:CS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.00 ($27.06).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

EPA CS opened at €17.26 ($20.31) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.84. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Analyst Recommendations for AXA (EPA:CS)

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Axa SA Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Axa SA Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
EOG Resources Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
EOG Resources Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages
Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages
Commerzbank AG Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Commerzbank AG Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Delek US Holdings Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Delek US Holdings Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Dillard’s, Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Dillard’s, Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report