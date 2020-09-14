Axa SA (EPA:CS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axa SA (EPA:CS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.00 ($27.06).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

EPA CS opened at €17.26 ($20.31) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.84. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

