EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.95. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 51,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

