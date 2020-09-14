Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SUPV shares. ValuEngine cut Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter worth $111,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter worth $189,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 20.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 157,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUPV opened at $2.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $232.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $251.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.52 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Axa SA Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
Axa SA Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages
EOG Resources Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
EOG Resources Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages
Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages
Commerzbank AG Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Commerzbank AG Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Delek US Holdings Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Delek US Holdings Inc Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Dillard’s, Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Dillard’s, Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report