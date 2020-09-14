Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SUPV shares. ValuEngine cut Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter worth $111,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter worth $189,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 20.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 157,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUPV opened at $2.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $232.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $251.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.52 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

