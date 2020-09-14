Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €5.01 ($5.89).

CBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €4.90 ($5.76) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Commerzbank stock opened at €4.84 ($5.69) on Monday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a twelve month high of €6.83 ($8.04). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.35.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

