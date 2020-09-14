Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

DK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

NYSE DK opened at $12.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.87. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Delek US will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Delek US’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 4,795.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 22,397 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 69,607 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 209,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

