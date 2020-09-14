Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.29.
A number of research firms recently commented on DDS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 2,024.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 529.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 27.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 10.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 21.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.
Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.82) by $4.45. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post -6.63 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.
About Dillard’s
Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works
Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.