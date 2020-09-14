Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Ingredion stock opened at $78.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20. Ingredion has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $99.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.04 and a 200 day moving average of $81.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.