Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.37.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.34. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,709,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 992,069 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 854,990 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,202,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 502,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 552.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 911,113 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the period.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.