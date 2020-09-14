Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ IPWR opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.17. Ideal Power has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $10.92.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ideal Power stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 621.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,581 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 9.37% of Ideal Power worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

