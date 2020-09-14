Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ IPWR opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.17. Ideal Power has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $10.92.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter.
About Ideal Power
Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.
