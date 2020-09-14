Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. Dorman Products has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $88.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average is $68.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 53,944 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4.5% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after acquiring an additional 36,230 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 467,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,815,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,365,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dorman Products by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 393,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,730,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

