Aurora Cannabis (ACB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/9/2020 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $29.00 to $17.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $10.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Aurora Cannabis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

8/18/2020 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

ACB stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.48.

Get Aurora Cannabis Inc alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 6,271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 31,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.