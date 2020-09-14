HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Niobay Metals (TSE:MDN)

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Niobay Metals (TSE:MDN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Niobay Metals in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Niobay Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.07.

Niobay Metals (TSE:MDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen purchased 83,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$48,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,430. Insiders acquired 155,200 shares of company stock worth $91,919 in the last ninety days.

Niobay Metals Company Profile

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

