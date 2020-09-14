Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Applied Genetic Technologies Corp Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). Wedbush also issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10).

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGTC. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.53.

AGTC stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

