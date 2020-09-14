Piper Sandler Comments on Equity Residential’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Equity Residential in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EQR. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $54.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 58.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,634 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 203.6% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 84,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 56,431 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $5,066,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 16.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

