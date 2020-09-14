Zadar Ventures Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in August

Zadar Ventures Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

OTCMKTS ZADDF opened at $0.45 on Monday. Zadar Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.

Get Zadar Ventures alerts:

About Zadar Ventures

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for lithium and uranium deposits. The company holds an option to acquire interests in the East Boundary mineral claims that covers an area of 1,888 hectares located in Northern British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle; and Whiskey Gap project located in Alberta.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Zadar Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zadar Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.