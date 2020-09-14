Zadar Ventures Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) Short Interest Down 38.5% in August

Zadar Ventures Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.
OTCMKTS ZADDF opened at $0.45 on Monday. Zadar Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.
About Zadar Ventures
