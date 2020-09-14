Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Calavo Growers in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

CVGW has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $63.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.71. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $96.89.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.37 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

In other news, Director Harold S. Edwards sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $98,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at $407,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,171,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,258 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 777,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 50.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,587,000 after acquiring an additional 160,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.