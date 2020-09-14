Fincera Inc (OTCMKTS:YUANF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Fincera Inc (OTCMKTS:YUANF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS YUANF opened at $1.30 on Monday. Fincera has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

Get Fincera alerts:

Fincera Company Profile

Fincera Inc focuses on providing online lending and e-commerce services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and individuals in China. The company operates in two segments, Internet-Based Financial and E-Commerce Services, and Property Lease and Management. The company's financial services platforms include CeraPay, a revolving credit product that processes and settles transactions between its borrowers and merchants; and CeraVest, a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides short-term financing primarily to SMBs.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Fincera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fincera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.