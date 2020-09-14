Fincera Inc (OTCMKTS:YUANF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Fincera Inc (OTCMKTS:YUANF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS YUANF opened at $1.30 on Monday. Fincera has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.
Fincera Company Profile
