Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kadmon Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Kadmon in a report issued on Thursday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Kadmon’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of NYSE KDMN opened at $4.20 on Monday. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $718.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,105.49% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 208.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 38,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 39.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 80,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kadmon by 767.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 391,612 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Kadmon by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,150,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 685,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

