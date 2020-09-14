Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the August 15th total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.
OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $0.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.97.
Surge Energy Company Profile
Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.