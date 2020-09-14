Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the August 15th total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $0.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.