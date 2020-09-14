Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2020

Surge Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the August 15th total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $0.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

